1,692 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,692 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,778,553,000 after acquiring an additional 605,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $978,650,000 after buying an additional 30,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $648,169,000 after buying an additional 270,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,257,281 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $476,540,000 after buying an additional 360,563 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $472,362,000 after buying an additional 120,632 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $152.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $992,194.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,519.62. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,664,424. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,729 shares of company stock worth $4,822,884 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

