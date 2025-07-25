32,669 Shares in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

