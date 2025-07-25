4,387 Shares in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,387 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 115,524 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,082,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.2% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.4% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $308.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.67 and its 200 day moving average is $291.30. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $329.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

