4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.56.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.
FDMT stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $19.69.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 767,126.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.
