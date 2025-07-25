4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

FDMT stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 767,126.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

