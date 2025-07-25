Adam Eltoukhy Sells 10,083 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $390,917.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 358,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,907,574.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,083 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $402,210.87.

On Monday, June 16th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 18,643 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $730,992.03.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,451 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $430,894.73.

Samsara Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:IOT opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $61.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $1,457,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 65,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 178,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,978,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,555,000 after acquiring an additional 863,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $53.00 target price on shares of Samsara and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

