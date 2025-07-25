Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $107.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Aflac alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $349,699,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 12,313.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,237,000 after buying an additional 1,491,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,753 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $140,746,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,340,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,640,000 after acquiring an additional 653,275 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.