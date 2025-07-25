Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,498 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $244,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $125.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $69.72 and a one year high of $129.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

