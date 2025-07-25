Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 493,786 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 340.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,786 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Pinterest worth $19,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 646,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 58,205 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 978,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after purchasing an additional 379,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 844,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $42,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,940. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,676,008.83. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,988.14. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400,528 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,893 over the last 90 days. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.