Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,958 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $19,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,258,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,715,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $11,892,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,999,000 after buying an additional 629,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after buying an additional 627,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh purchased 11,400 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 144,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,348.88. The trade was a 8.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Ali purchased 34,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 282,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,032.80. This represents a 13.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OGN opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 227.43% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

