Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in STERIS were worth $23,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,836,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STERIS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,828,000 after purchasing an additional 452,146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 35,759.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,980,000 after purchasing an additional 409,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,130,000 after purchasing an additional 378,252 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded STERIS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.33.

STERIS Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $227.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.95 and a 200 day moving average of $227.12. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $252.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.92.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

