Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 69,336 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 149.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,336 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $20,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 27.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 54.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRS. Benchmark raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $273.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $119.69 and a 12 month high of $290.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.25 and a 200-day moving average of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

