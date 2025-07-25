Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $18,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CORT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,055,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 389,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 386,152 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,376,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,729,000 after purchasing an additional 142,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $156,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $34,737.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,255.20. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,592 shares of company stock worth $18,071,616 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $67.59 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.61.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

