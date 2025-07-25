Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,863 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $18,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $76.94 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.