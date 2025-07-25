Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194,215 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $17,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,764.96. This represents a 46.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,322.18. This represents a 61.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,917,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,509,812. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:DELL opened at $128.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.22. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

