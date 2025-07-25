Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 325.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,611 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of Trimble worth $19,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Trimble by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trimble from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.14.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.67. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.45 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,080. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,152 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

