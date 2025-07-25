Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.15% of United Therapeutics worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.08.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $3,303,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,045,702.11. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $187,043.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,021.17. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,681 shares of company stock valued at $21,283,379 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $306.41 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

