Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $17,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 802.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,805,000 after buying an additional 3,296,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,021,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,726,000 after buying an additional 627,865 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11,781.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 478,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after buying an additional 474,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5,081.7% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 404,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after buying an additional 397,138 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG opened at $80.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.30.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

