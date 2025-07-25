Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $18.43 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,769 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $18,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 204.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.77. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $71.49 and a 52 week high of $100.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.8993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

