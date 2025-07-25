Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $18.57 Million Stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 123,053 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of W.P. Carey worth $18,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,820,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,110,000 after purchasing an additional 242,576 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

W.P. Carey Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of WPC stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.57%.

About W.P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.