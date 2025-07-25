Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $18.57 Million Stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 123,053 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of W.P. Carey worth $18,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,820,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,110,000 after purchasing an additional 242,576 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.
Shares of WPC stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.
W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.57%.
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
