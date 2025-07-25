Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $18.91 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750,199 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $79.61.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

