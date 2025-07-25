Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $20.60 Million Stake in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852,642 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of KE worth $20,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in KE by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,847,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,902 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KE by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,915,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,067 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in KE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,261,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,433,000 after acquiring an additional 392,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in KE by 111,822,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in KE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,155,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,228,000 after acquiring an additional 194,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.10 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

KE stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of -0.76. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

