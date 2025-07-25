Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $21.28 Million Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,563 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $21,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 1.4%

HSII stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $953.26 million, a P/E ratio of 132.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $287.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

