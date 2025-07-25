Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.20% of Sunoco worth $17,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 111,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 32,166.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after buying an additional 230,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $59.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9088 per share. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 64.68%.

SUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

