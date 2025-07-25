Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,395,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $20,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,726,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,951,000 after buying an additional 1,909,480 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,784,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,250,000 after buying an additional 940,587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,936,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,580,000 after buying an additional 124,558 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.6% in the first quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 1,355,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 890,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after buying an additional 142,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.20 to $14.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

NYSE ZIM opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 63.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.