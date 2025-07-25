Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 13,943 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,797 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Yelp were worth $20,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YELP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,331,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,588 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Yelp by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 853,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 529,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Yelp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,845,575 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $71,424,000 after purchasing an additional 255,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Yelp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,632 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 249,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $7,455,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Trading Down 0.5%

YELP opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $492,674.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 145,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,543.52. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,000.72. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,656. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

