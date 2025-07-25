Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 158,804 Shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 892,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,804 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Teradata were worth $20,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Teradata by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 153.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Teradata by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Teradata Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Teradata Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $33.69.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.85 million. Teradata had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 129.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

