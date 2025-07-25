Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 540,957 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,452,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,957 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.61% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $18,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 200,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.2% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE APLE opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 121.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,931.92. This trade represents a 1.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

