Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $19,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JEF. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $57.09 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

