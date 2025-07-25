Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of ANSYS worth $19,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsai Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 8,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $374.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.06 and a 12-month high of $395.49.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.95%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 target price on ANSYS in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

