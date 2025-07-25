Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98,015 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $21,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,619,000 after buying an additional 57,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,787,000 after buying an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 199,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 795,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $7,056,390.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 579,218 shares in the company, valued at $54,452,284.18. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.82.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.