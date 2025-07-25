Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 148,925 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,925 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Vertiv worth $19,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vertiv by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,167,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,621,000 after purchasing an additional 569,722 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vertiv by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Gallo Partners LP bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,379,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Melius Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertiv from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.76.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.28. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

