Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 158,436 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,436 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $19,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,014,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,382,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930,011 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,858,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $554,509,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,481,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,632 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

