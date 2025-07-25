Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 197,597 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197,597 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $20,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $187,606,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,432,000 after purchasing an additional 438,685 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12,973.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 403,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 400,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,786,000 after purchasing an additional 357,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,699,000 after purchasing an additional 345,331 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $131.00 price objective on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.28.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE CPT opened at $113.66 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 385.32%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

