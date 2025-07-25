Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 223 Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of Docusign worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 519.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Docusign by 153.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,303.54. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,122.33. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.14.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

