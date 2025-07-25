Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 27,421 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,421 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $19,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 219,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,552.20. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.6%

MAA opened at $151.74 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MAA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.