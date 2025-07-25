Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 373,957 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,957 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of General Mills worth $17,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in General Mills by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in General Mills by 1,096.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

