Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.4% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 470,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 57.4% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $177.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.32.

GOOGL stock opened at $192.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 35.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

