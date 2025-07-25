Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Decreased by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,853 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.9% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $177.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.32.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $192.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.