Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 1.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $248.00 to $265.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $234.07 and last traded at $231.96. Approximately 19,537,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 44,091,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.29.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.33.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,947,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,588,785. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.