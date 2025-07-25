Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Trims Stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,290 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $515.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.14.

Shares of MSFT opened at $510.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $514.64. The company has a market cap of $3.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total transaction of $32,703,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 476,999 shares in the company, valued at $207,995,413.95. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

