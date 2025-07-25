Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,814,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,749,000 after buying an additional 5,429,857 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 357.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 65,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $76,663,118.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,900. This represents a 96.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,748.32. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,177,878 shares of company stock worth $119,281,861. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ANET opened at $114.06 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.95.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.