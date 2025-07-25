Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 10,410 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 29,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 73,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $192.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

