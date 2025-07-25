Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Astera Labs Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $121.68 on Tuesday. Astera Labs has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 553.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average is $86.49.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $11,840,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 755,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,178,800. This represents a 17.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $45,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 618,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,852,009.08. The trade was a 44.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,181,759 shares of company stock valued at $200,883,431 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 55.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

