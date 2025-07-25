Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $9.61 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.3% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $173.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.19 and its 200-day moving average is $130.70. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.