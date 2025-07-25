Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 332 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 95.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $714.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $747.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $691.04 and its 200 day moving average is $640.92.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price target (up previously from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $752.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $9,670,686.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,473 shares of company stock valued at $105,805,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

