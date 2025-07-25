Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $1,494,521.70 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.98, for a total transaction of $1,494,521.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 383,250 shares in the company, valued at $74,726,085. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.78, for a total transaction of $1,554,308.70.

On Friday, July 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $1,477,965.30.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $1,451,521.05.

On Monday, July 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $1,472,139.90.

On Friday, July 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $1,476,585.60.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total transaction of $1,686,146.70.

On Monday, July 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $1,644,065.85.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $1,640,080.05.

On Monday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total transaction of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total transaction of $1,561,053.90.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TEAM opened at $199.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.38 and a beta of 0.94. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $326.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 109,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 43.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 113.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

