AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,858,418,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,651,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $160,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58. The company has a market cap of $200.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research reports. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.37.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

