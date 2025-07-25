Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at Robert W. Baird

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $216.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $233.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.20.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter Price Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $189.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.45. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $162.17 and a fifty-two week high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.38 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,547,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,715,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5,897.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 235,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,917,000 after buying an additional 231,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 21,179.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after buying an additional 166,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.