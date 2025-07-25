Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 905 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Capri were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Capri by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Capri by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 758.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($5.12). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.05 million. Capri had a negative return on equity of 39.55% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capri from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capri from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

