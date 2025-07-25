Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 245.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,780,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,682,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.40.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $211.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.25. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

